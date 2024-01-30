Former Hunter Engineering senior vice president Dave Smith passes

Hunter Engineering announced the passing of longtime employee Dave Smith, who worked for Hunter for nearly 40 years until his retirement in 2014. He was 75. Smith joined Hunter in 1975 as a business representative for Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina, before a promotion to Cleveland regional manager in 1980. He became Hunter’s vice president of sales and marketing in 1984 and moved to the company’s corporate headquarters in St. Louis, followed by a promotion to senior vice president in 2008.

Hunter said Smith was instrumental in leading Hunter through a period of great growth, increasing the company’s sales and service organization from 200 representatives to more than 630. As senior vice president, Dave continued to manage Hunter’s field organization throughout North America and guided Hunter’s marketing department.

“Smith took over Hunter’s sales organization at a difficult time in the company’s history. His enthusiasm and dedication for the next 24 years led to the creation of the industry’s greatest equipment sales and service force and unprecedented success with all of Hunter’s major customers,” Hunter Chairman Stephen Brauer said at the time of Smith’s retirement. “Smith’s contribution to Hunter’s growth is immeasurable.”

Smith was living in Port St. Lucie, Fla., at the time of his passing. He is survived by his wife, Karen, daughter, Kim, and grandsons, Lucas, Benjamin and Blake.