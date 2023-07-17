 Hunter Engineering Partners with Lincoln Tech

Hunter Engineering Partners with Lincoln Tech

Local Lincoln Tech Denver students and technicians can train on Hunter equipment.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Hunter-training-course

Hunter Engineering announced that Lincoln Tech’s Denver campus will be the latest site to house a Hunter Training Center. Local students and repair shop technicians will be offered the opportunity to train directly on Hunter equipment through a wide range of available Hunter courses.

Lincoln Educational Services offers recent high school graduates and working adults programs in automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology and hospitality services.

“This is such an exciting opportunity not only for our students, but for many of our employer partners in the Denver metro area,” Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech CEO, said. “It’s also an honor to partner with a company whose roots lie in service to our nation’s veterans. There is a common passion there, a commitment, that we feel truly binds our two organizations.”

The campus will be the first school-based training center in the country to house Hunter’s 35,000-pound, four-post heavy-duty lift. Also onsite will be Hunter’s ADASLink diagnostic scan tool and DAS 3000 for hands-on education on ADAS calibrations.

The company said the course covers proper procedures for calibrating forward-facing ADAS systems such as lane departure warning systems and adaptive cruise control systems, as well as procedures for blind spot monitor, surround view and rearview camera systems, among others.

