Hunter Engineering Participates in West Africa Automotive Show

Last year’s West Africa Automotive Show was the first time Hunter Engineering participated in a trade show on the African continent. Last month, Hunter made it two years in a row.

Hunter was among the more than 150 exhibitors taking part in the show at Landmark Centre in Lagos, Nigeria, from May 16-18. More than 3,000 automotive professionals were in attendance.

The event is the only automotive show that takes place in West Africa. Hunter again welcomed distributors and end users to see demonstrations of a range of aligners, wheel balancers, tire changers and brake lathes.

Hunter Regional Manager Ranjeet Mahato led the Hunter team, with help from Hunter distributor Al Babtain General Trading FZE. “We were happy to return to the West Africa Automotive Show, following our very successful experience last year,” he said. “This year was even better since were able to offer live demonstrations of Hunter equipment. The interest and response from the attendees was tremendous.”

Hunter Engineering’s dealer network of importers and distributors delivers products to workshops in more than 100 countries across the globe.

“This event is an important component in our effort to expand our reach in this international market,” Mahato said.