 Honesty is the Best Policy for Shop Growth

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
Garage Studio

Honesty is the Best Policy for Shop Growth

As a shop owner, you must identify and eliminate any dishonest behaviors that seep into your operations.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Operating an ethical, honest auto repair shop shouldn’t be hard. Dishonesty will ultimately erode customer trust and ruin your business’ reputation. In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, let’s talk about why, as a shop owner, you must identify and eliminate any dishonest behaviors that seep into your operations.

Related Articles

Certain activities are unethical in your shop, like fabricating unnecessary service recommendations, overcharging labor rates, or inflating parts prices. These tactics may temporarily increase sales, but customers will eventually catch on and take their business elsewhere.

Other shady practices like bait-and-switch coupons, false advertising of discounted prices you won’t honor, or hiding inferior work are equally damaging. Perhaps most harmful is taking advantage of a customer’s lack of mechanical knowledge and performing repairs that aren’t needed. Those are a complete betrayal of trust.

A great path to lasting success in the tire industry is total transparency, exceptional service and standing behind your work. Take time to clearly explain repair options to customers in simple terms and empower them to decide what fits their budget. When you hire experienced, ethical technicians, they will prioritize doing the job right over making a quick buck. Make sure to use top-quality parts from reliable suppliers even if they cost a bit more, and explain to your customers why the cost exists. You can also offer a warranty on parts and labor so things can be made right if an issue pops up down the road.

Building a reputation based on integrity and quality service may require a culture change or take patience but it pays off exponentially. Customers will trust you to make recommended repairs accurately and fairly and refer friends and family knowing you won’t take advantage of them. Your business will thrive on repeat customers and word-of-mouth marketing from satisfied patrons.

Make a commitment today to removing any hints of dishonesty from your business. Your integrity is the foundation for profitability!

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram and Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more tire, service and shop operations videos.

You May Also Like

Continental-adas Inspection
TerraMax-RT-featured
TR-Continental-lifts
Video

Autel’s Scope, Meter and Frequency Generator VCMI

The VCMI has many features, such as a powerful 4-channel scope, a graphing multimeter, a waveform generator, and a Bus Inspection tool. This video is sponsored by Autel.

Tire Review Staff
By Tire Review Staff
autel-vcmi

The VCMI has many features, such as a powerful 4-channel scope, a graphing multimeter, a waveform generator, and a Bus Inspection tool. These tools can be accessed by tapping on the “Measurement” icon on the main menu item. Today, we will be speaking about the Waveform Generator. This is an excellent feature to use to diagnose sensors and actuators.

Read Full Article

More Garage Studio Posts
Tire Puncture Care 101 for Technicians

High-tech tires can still receive damage from road hazards, but you don’t see many drivers taking care of these repairs themselves.

By David Sickels
TR-Continental-tirepuncture
How to Diagnose Anti-Lock Brake System Issues

ABS activation incidents ­involve the ABS modulator taking over braking or intervening to restore vehicle stability.

By David Sickels
TR-Continental-antilockbrake
Tire Balancing Using Road Force Function

Traditional wheel balancing methods may not always provide the desired results, leading to vibrations and uneven tire wear.

By David Sickels
Continental-balancing
Key Areas to Focus on During a Brake Job

These tips may seem basic, but overlooking any of them can cause comebacks or safety issues for your customers.

By Christian Hinton
Continental-brake-focus

Other Posts

Maximizing Motorcycle Safety and Performance with TPMS

While TPMS has been mandated for passenger vehicles in the U.S. and other countries, motorcycles are not yet a part of this legislation.

By Yanick Leduc
TPMS-Talk-Motorcycles-1400
Kenda’s Martin Wheel Holds Groundbreaking in Ohio

The over $20 million project will increase manufacturing capabilities and capacity for Martin Wheel, which Kenda acquired in 1999.

By Christian Hinton
AMN Drivetime with CRP’s Mike Palm

Learn how Palm has led the company’s aftermarket product management to ensure CRP’s future success.

By Tire Review Staff
Drivetime_ Palm
Continental Announces November Rebate on Select Tires

Continental’s November promotion offers up to $220 in rebates for purchasing qualifying tires, including the VikingContact 7 and more.

By Christian Hinton
Conti-ExtremeContact