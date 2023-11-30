 Why You Shouldn’t Call Winter Tires 'Snow Tires'

Why You Shouldn’t Call Winter Tires ‘Snow Tires’

Winter tires are designed to handle more than just snowy winter conditions. The term “snow tire” doesn’t tell the whole story.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

It’s time to equip your customer’s vehicle with proper tires to stay safe on winter weather roads. Don’t be fooled, though – winter tires aren’t just for snow. They’re engineered to perform whenever temps drop below 44 degrees Fahrenheit. In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we talk more about winter tires and how they are designed to handle more than just snowy winter conditions.

You probably hear the term “snow” tires used a lot among customers who are looking for tires that stand up to the snow and other winter conditions. But winter tires are engineered for total cold weather performance, not just snow.

Winter tires are designed with a pliable rubber compound that provides superior grip, even when temperatures are freezing or lower. This gives your customers control in all winter weather conditions – snow, ice, sleet, or slick pavement. Winter tires have sharply angled tread blocks that dig into the snow, while numerous sipes create extra biting edges.

Winter tires feature a grooved tread pattern that presses into the snow for traction when accelerating and braking. The pattern also includes a large number of sipes, creating additional biting edges on snow and ice surfaces. If your customers are looking for top-notch winter performance, tell them to look for the 3-Peak Mountain Snowflake symbol indicating official winter tire certification. An M+S marking alone does not designate true winter performance.

M+S symbol tires have a tread pattern, tread compound, or structure that is engineered to deliver better performance in snow conditions than a regular tire. Meanwhile, the three-peak mountain snowflake symbol is a more stringent certification that identifies winter tires according to tire regulations.

The term “snow tire” doesn’t tell the whole story. Be sure to clarify for customers that winter tires deliver total winter weather performance, not just snow traction.

For customers looking for maximum stability, recommend using winter tires at all four wheel positions, not just the drive wheels. Consistent traction will prevent them from fishtailing or spin-outs on the roadways. Remind your customers that shortcuts may mean a drop in safety – and their safety starts by having the proper tires for the winter season.

