Hankook Tire Introduces Technology System for iON EV Brand

Hankook Tire introduced an exclusive technology system for iON, its tire brand designed for electric vehicles (EVs). According to Hankook, the technology will accelerate the efficiency in Research & Development (R&D) and enhance customer communication. The newly established system iON Innovative Technology is named after the brand iON.

Based on internal tests conducted by Hankook Tire, iON products demonstrated up to 18% reduction in cabin noise, up to 15% increase in tire life, up to 10% increase in driving stability and up to 6% increase in miles per gallon of gasoline-equivalent (MPGe) efficiency compared to tires for vehicles with an internal combustion engine.

The manufacturer said its iON Innovative Technology system comprises four key tire technologies designed for electric vehicle attributes, including i Sound Absorber (noise), i Super Mileage (wear), i Perfect Grip (grip), and i Extreme Lightness (LRR). The four core technologies will subsequently be divided into 15 detailed technology components, providing a more organized and streamlined R&D process, the company said.

Hankook Tire intends to proactively employ this new technology system in customer communication. Through explanations about the distinct attributes of EVs, the necessity for dedicated tires and the specialized electric vehicle technology embedded in iON, the company said it aims to strengthen its communication with customers and promote its technology.

Hankook said the core of the iON Innovative Technology system is composed of 58 commercialized patent technologies that have been integrated into iON. Among these, a total of nine patents have been applied to iON, including “noise guard,” the thick, vertical tire groove on the tire’s surface that utilizes knurling technology for noise reduction. Meanwhile, the mileage enhancement technology sector holds a total of 11 patents, including ProDurable Compound, designed to extend tire life by combining advanced materials, and Round Even, which renders a more uniformed road contact pressure, the company said.