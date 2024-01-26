 Hankook Tire announces executive promotions for North America

People

Hankook Tire announces executive promotions for North America

Kyuwang (Ken) Cho has been named vice president of U.S. PC/LT Sales and K.C. Jensen has been named vice president of PC/LT Sales.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
Hankook-North-America-Leadership-Ken-Cho-KC-Jensen-1400

Hankook Tire has announced executive promotions at its North American headquarters in Nashville, Tenn. Kyuwang (Ken) Cho has been named vice president of U.S. PC/LT Sales, with overall responsibility for the market. K.C. Jensen has been named vice president of PC/LT Sales, focusing on the West region and other strategic initiatives.

“As we focus on continued growth in the U.S., Ken and K.C. each bring unique strengths to driving sales in the region,” said Rob Williams, president of Hankook Tire America Corp. “Ken offers a global perspective and expertise in both sales and strategic market growth that will continue our upward trajectory. K.C.’s leadership, strategic vision and dedication will help cement Hankook’s position as a leader in the PC/LT segment. We look forward to seeing Ken and K.C. work together to help us achieve further market penetration across the U.S.”

Cho oversees the PC/LT market segment with a unique blend of global insight and localized strategy, the company says. Prior to this role, he served as vice president of global sales for Hankook in Korea, where he led international market expansion and strategic sales initiatives. Cho brings a deep understanding of diverse market dynamics and more than 25 years of experience with Hankook to this new role, the company says.

Jensen will play a crucial role in leading strategic projects aligned with Hankook’s growth plans in the U.S., the company says. Jensen joined Hankook in 2018 and will work closely with Cho to drive forward Hankook’s regional and broader organizational goals, Hankook says.

News

Hankook sets sights on becoming a top-five global tire manufacturer by 2030

The company details growth aspirations, $1.6B Tennessee factory expansion and new products for 2024 during Partner’s Day meeting.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
Hankook-Dealer-Meeting-Group-Photo-1400

Hankook Tire executives announced a strategy to bring the company within the top five tire manufacturers in the world during its Partner’s Day meeting held this week in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

According to Hankook Tire North America President Rob Williams, Hankook ranks seventh in global tire sales and sells tires in about 160 countries. Global sales revenue as of 2022 was $6.2 billion, and the company has a production capacity of 102 million units. Today the company employs approximately 22,000 people and has seven regional headquarters, five R&D centers, eight manufacturing plants and 36 local subsidiaries.

Read Full Article

