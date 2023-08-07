 Hankook Joins Sustainable Automotive Industry Partnership

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Hankook Joins Sustainable Automotive Industry Partnership

Hankook said it aims to work in teams to tackle sustainability challenges and strengthen ties to promote environmental best practices.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Hankook-Company-HQ

Hankook Tire announced it joined the Suppliers Partnership for the Environment (SP), an association of automakers and suppliers working toward an environmental impact for the U.S. automotive industry.

Related Articles

SP provides a forum for automakers and suppliers to advance sustainability across three core areas: operations, materials and suppliers, Hankook said. SP members work in collaboration with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to share best practices and increase collaboration toward these needs and priorities.

Through the partnership, Hankook said it plans to engage with fellow industry leaders on environmental best practices, collaborate through working groups to address sustainability needs and enhance relationships with strategic stakeholders in government and the non-governmental organization community.

You May Also Like

Telle-Midwest-Auto-Clinic
ATD-sustainability-award
6PPD-Tire-Material
goodyear-hq-1400
News

Amsoil Releases New Lines of Specialized Motor Oil

Amsoil’s new synthetic motor oil lines include high-mileage and hybrid options, as well as a rework to its extended-life line.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
AMSOIL new motor oil

Amsoil unveiled two new lines of synthetic lubricants, 100% synthetic high-mileage and synthetic hybrid motor oil, and reworked an existing line for extended-life vehicles.

100% Synthetic High-Mileage Motor Oil – Amsoil said its new 100% synthetic high-mileage motor oil is engineered for vehicles with over 75,000 miles. Formulated with detergency and seal conditioners to help remove deposit buildup and restore performance, the company said it cleans and protects engines against oil breakdown and leaks for up to 12,000 miles or one year. Amsoil said its 100% synthetic high-mileage motor oil is available in 0W-20, 5W-20, 5W-30 and 10W-30 viscosities. 

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Goodyear Welcomes New Members to its Board of Directors

Joseph R. Hinrichs, Max H. Mitchell and Roger J. Wood will join Goodyear’s board of directors.

By Christian Hinton
Goodyear BODs
Bridgestone Co-Hosts “Truckers Against Trafficking” Event

Bridgestone, Pilot Company and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation partnered with Truckers Against Trafficking for a summit aimed at combatting human trafficking.

By Christian Hinton
Truckers against trafficking Bridgestone tires
Atturo Tire Expands Dealer Network

Atturo’s full lineup of truck, SUV, muscle car and speciality tires will soon be available at 36 MFA Petroleum Company Big O Tires locations throughout the Midwest.

By Christian Hinton
Atturo Big O tires
Alliance for Retreading Tire Solutions Formed in India

Marangoni and CEAT Limited announced a partnership to provide additional retreading solutions to the India tire market.

By Christian Hinton
CEAT Marangoni India tire

Other Posts

This is How a Continental Marketing Executive Maximizes Tire Sales

The senior manager of marketing at Continental explains how he leverages technology to successfully market to the manufacturer’s audience.

By David Sickels
WT-continental-1400x700
This is How a Continental Marketing Executive Maximizes Tire Sales

The senior manager of marketing at Continental explains how he leverages technology to successfully market to the manufacturer’s audience.

By David Sickels
WT-continental-1400x700
Bridgestone’s Wilson, N.C. Tire Plant Earns ISCC Plus Certification

The Wilson tire plant manufactures passenger tires, light truck radial tires and original equipment tires.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-Wilson plant
Nokian to Double Tennessee Factory Tire Production Capacity by 2024

Construction also continues on a 600,000-tire warehouse next to the factory that will be ready in the summer of 2024.

By David Sickels
Nokian-Tyres-Dayton-Factory-1400