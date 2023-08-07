Hankook Joins Sustainable Automotive Industry Partnership

Hankook Tire announced it joined the Suppliers Partnership for the Environment (SP), an association of automakers and suppliers working toward an environmental impact for the U.S. automotive industry.

SP provides a forum for automakers and suppliers to advance sustainability across three core areas: operations, materials and suppliers, Hankook said. SP members work in collaboration with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to share best practices and increase collaboration toward these needs and priorities.

Through the partnership, Hankook said it plans to engage with fellow industry leaders on environmental best practices, collaborate through working groups to address sustainability needs and enhance relationships with strategic stakeholders in government and the non-governmental organization community.