Yokohama Launches Two New Winter Tires: iceGUARD iG53 and iceGUARD G075

Yokohama Tire has launched two new products for winter: the iceGUARD iG53 and iceGUARD G075.

“Both are premium winter tires that are ideal for the toughest icy conditions,” said Bob Abram, Yokohama’s senior manager of consumer product planning. “Besides offering exceptional ice/snow traction and all-around performance, the iceGUARD iG53 and iceGUARD G075 feature additional benefits such as improved fuel efficiency, longer treadlife and a quiet ride.”

The iceGUARD iG53 is designed for passenger cars and minivans, and comes in 32 sizes with 14- to 18-inch fitments, while the iceGUARD G075 is for crossovers and SUVs, and is available in 37 sizes in 16- to 20-inch fitments.

Yokohama says the iceGUARD iG53 and iceGUARD G075 stick to the road in winter weather due to the new directional tread pattern that increases the contact area and maximizes the edge effect on icy/snow surfaces. The tread pattern features zig-zag-shaped main and intermediate grooves, a wide center rib, micro diagonal grooves and 3-D triple sipes.

Additionally, the iG53 features Yokohama’s new absorptive tread compound, which lowers the risk of micro-hydroplaning on icy surfaces by putting the tire into contact with the ice rather than the water, the company says.

In addition, Yokohama says the G075 features a high-density reinforced compound, which allows for a more stable tread block that provides optimized road contact and longer, more even wear. Fuel efficiency gains for both tires come from the newly developed, low-heat generating under tread compound, which increases stiffness and contributes to low rolling resistance.