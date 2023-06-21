 Hankook Gears Up for Portland Formula E Debut

Hankook Gears Up for Portland Formula E Debut

Hankook will use its iON race tires for its Portland Formula E race.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Hankook-Portland-e-prix

The upcoming Formula E race weekend on the west coast will be the last of two for Hankook and the iON race tire. Portland will play host for race number 12 of the world championship from June 23-24 at Portland International Raceway, roughly six miles north of the city center. The Raceway has regularly been used by the IndyCar series in recent decades.

“The race in Portland is held at a permanent racetrack for a change. With this in mind, we are expecting far less dirt than we have seen at some other races this season,” said Manfred Sandbichler, Hankook motorsports director. “That will allow the Hankook iON Race tire to grip even better, and above all perform faster, and to offer the drivers optimal support out on the track.”

