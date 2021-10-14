Connect with us

Hankook Receives Platinum Medal in EcoVadis CSR Assessment

EcoVadis’ 2021 assessment recognized Hankook’s efforts to address clear and quantitative goals regarding its corporate social responsibility (CSR) commitment and its active participation in various initiatives for corporate sustainability.

Danielle Hess

on

Hankook Tire has earned the EcoVadis’ platinum medal rating in its 2021 assessment of corporate social responsibility (CSR). The platinum medal is only awarded to companies whose performance is within the top 1% of their industry sector, according to Hankook. EcoVadis’ 2021 assessment recognized Hankook Tire’s efforts to address clear and quantitative goals regarding its CSR commitment and its active participation in various initiatives for corporate sustainability. In addition, Hankook’s transparency of policies in each CSR category, such as human rights management, environment, public safety and health, contributed to its recognition among the top 1% in a field of 457 companies that manufacture rubber products worldwide, Hankook said.

The company was also recognized by EcoVadis in 2019 when it won a gold medal, signifying that its sustainability management performance was within the top 5% of its industry, and was one of the first Platinum medal winners when this award was added to the ranking system in 2020, Hankook said.

Hankook Tire gained 81 points in EcoVadis’ assessment, an eight-point increase on the company’s improvement in 2020. This means the company has not only managed to maintain the highest level but also demonstrated further improvements than a year ago. In the individual assessment categories, the company scored 70 points in the environment criterion and 90 points in the sustainable procurement criterion, which are 10 points and 20 points higher compared to last year respectively. the company said.

Within the sustainable procurement criterion, Hankook Tire was recognized at the “outstanding level,” which is the highest rank in the category. Hankook has recently taken multiple initiatives in fostering sustainability across its value chain, one of which is upgrading a sustainable natural rubber policy in compliance with the Global Platform for Sustainable Natural Rubber (GSPNR), according to the company.

