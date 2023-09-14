GRI Expands Sustainable Production with Recycled Carbon Black

GRI said that it is increasing its efforts in utilizing Recycled Carbon Black (RCB) for compounding and tire production. Utilization of Recycled Carbon Black (RCB) has gained traction as a promising alternative to traditional fossil-based virgin carbon black, the company said.

GRI has advanced the adoption of RCB and selected premium suppliers for RCB. GRI said its use of RCB encompasses aligning tire production with responsible manufacturing where recycled materials are seamlessly integrated into its tire compounds.

GRI said it produces high-grade specialty tires that are built sustainably using pure natural rubber in Sri Lanka.