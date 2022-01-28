Nokian Tyres has introduced what it is calling its “most sustainable tire yet” with the Nokian Tyres Green Step concept tire. The tire, which Nokian debuted this week during a recent tire launch event, consists of 93% of materials that are either recycled or renewable. According to the company, the tire moves it even closer to its goal: by the year 2030, 50% of all raw materials used in Nokian Tyres’ tires will be recycled or renewable.

Click Here to Read More

All rubber used in the Green Step concept tire is natural, and renewable oils, such as canola oil, are used, the tiremaker says. Almost all plasticizers, resin and processing aids are from renewable resources as well, Nokian says. In addition, natural rice husk ash silica works as a main filler for the tread and sidewall, and renewable cord fiber is used to make the tire tougher.

Almost every component of the Green Step also includes some recycled materials, Nokian says. For example, the carbon black used in the rubber compounds was derived from end-of-life tires, and the butyl used in the inner surface, as well as the steel in the steel belts and bead wires in the structure, are mainly recycled according to the company.