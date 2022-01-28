Connect with us
Nokian Tyres Green Step Concept Tire_

Tires

Nokian’s New Concept Tire Made with 93% Sustainable Materials

on

Nokian Tyres has introduced what it is calling its “most sustainable tire yet” with the Nokian Tyres Green Step concept tire. The tire, which Nokian debuted this week during a recent tire launch event, consists of 93% of materials that are either recycled or renewable. According to the company, the tire moves it even closer to its goal: by the year 2030, 50% of all raw materials used in Nokian Tyres’ tires will be recycled or renewable. 

All rubber used in the Green Step concept tire is natural, and renewable oils, such as canola oil, are used, the tiremaker says. Almost all plasticizers, resin and processing aids are from renewable resources as well, Nokian says. In addition, natural rice husk ash silica works as a main filler for the tread and sidewall, and renewable cord fiber is used to make the tire tougher.   

Almost every component of the Green Step also includes some recycled materials, Nokian says. For example, the carbon black used in the rubber compounds was derived from end-of-life tires, and the butyl used in the inner surface, as well as the steel in the steel belts and bead wires in the structure, are mainly recycled according to the company.   

The Nokian Tyres Green Step is a winter tire and it is drivable on snow and ice, the company says. Some of the materials used in the concept tire are familiar from various Nokian Tyres’ previous tire models. Natural rubber is an important material in all tires because of its beneficial features. Alternative sources for natural rubber, such as the guayule plant, are also being researched. Renewable oils are common in Nokian Tyres’ products, as the company stopped using high-aromatic oils in 2005.   

Tires
