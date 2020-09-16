Connect with us
GRI Production Plant Toured by Sri Lanka Politician

GRI’s new factory is the largest in Sri Lanka to produce specialty tires and the first to produce radial agriculture tires in the country.
Tire Review Staff

on

GRI recently hosted Basil Rajapaksa, who is leading Sri Lanka’s presidential task force on economic revival and povery alleviation, to tour one of its tire production plants in Sri Lanka.

“I appreciate and encourage the efforts made by companies such as GRI in driving the economic prosperity of our country,” Rajapaksa said. “GRI is one of the key players in developing and producing high-grade specialty tires for the global market, using Sri Lankan natural rubber, and adding significant value to this raw material. I’m happy to recognize the ways in which GRI is contributing toward the economic prosperity of Sri Lanka and their efforts toward very high standards of quality.”

“GRI’s commitment to quality in its tires begins from the careful selection of the finest raw materials to the finished product that leaves its factory. As part of its GreenX Circle initiative, GRI has opened many natural rubber collection centers around the island. These collection centers enable rural farmers to earn fair value for their work and GRI to take great care of the farming communities in our wider eco-system. We aim to unite farmers by underscoring the fact that farmers connect the world we live today,” said Dr. Mahesha Ranasoma, CEO of GRI.

