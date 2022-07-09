Gopuff partners with Openbay

Gopuff recently deployed Openbay+. Exclusively through Openbay+, Openbay says delivery partners get upfront pricing on repair and maintenance services and can book appointments with nearby service professionals that offer up to 25% in discounts on parts and labor. All U.S. Gopuff delivery partners have access to Openbay+.
Delivery partners on Openbay+ match with multiple local automotive service professionals that can service their vehicle and deliver the requested service. Openbay says Openbay+ provides a variety of service professionals on its platform to select from. Verified customer ratings and reviews for each service professional are also presented alongside location info, amenities, shop hours and specialized automotive certifications, the company says.