Goodyear Announces Two New Workhorse MSA Sizes For Mixed Service Fleets

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced the addition of two sizes to its Workhorse MSA tire line. These new, all-position tires deliver the same high-mileage tread features and construction as the other Goodyear Workhorse MSA products, now available in two new super single sizes, the company says.

The Workhorse MSA lineup now includes super single 425/65R22.5 and super single 385/65R22.5 sizes specifically designed for the grueling demands of construction, logging, oil and mining applications.

Just like the current sizes, the two new Workhorse MSA sizes feature: