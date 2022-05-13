Connect with us
Goodyear-Endurance-WHA-with-Soybean-Oil

Tires

Goodyear Announces Endurance WHA Tire Made With Soybean Oil

Advertisement
Avatar

on

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced at the 2022 Waste Expo trade show, a new formulation of its popular Endurance WHA waste haul tire made with a renewable soybean oil compound. The Endurance WHA is now made with soybean oil, which replaces a portion of the petroleum-based materials used in its production. The soybean oil in the tire is a bio-based material currently sourced from surplus leftover from food applications and is another step in Goodyear’s global journey to fully replace petroleum-derived oils by 2040, the company says.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“Producing the new Endurance WHA tire lineup with a sustainable soybean oil compound will help waste haul fleets pursue their sustainability goals while delivering the long hours to removal that the Endurance WHA tire is known for,” said Jessica Julian, commercial product marketing manager, Goodyear North America. “In each new Endurance WHA tire, soybean oil will replace almost 16 liquid ounces of free-flowing petroleum oil – almost as much as a 16-ounce red plastic party cup. When you multiply that by a moderately-sized regional waste haul fleet of around 500 trucks, it could decrease petroleum-based products by the equivalent of almost 15 barrels of oil.” 

Advertisement

Endurance WHA tire models made with soybean oil are now available for order and will head into production in Q3 of 2022, the company says.

The Endurance WHA tire is designed to keep waste haul fleets on the road longer with a dual-layer tread compound that helps optimize treadwear. Add to that, rolling resistance and a deep 24/32″ skid depth for long tread life in waste haul applications. Additionally, the Endurance WHA comes with optional built-in DuraSeal Technology that instantly seals tread punctures to help fleets reduce downtime, costly repairs and premature removal of a tire, the company says.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Tires: Arisun Introduces Two New Lawn and Garden Tires

Tires: Hankook Tire Equips BMW i4 with Ventus S1 evo 3

Tires: Bridgestone Invests in End-of-Life Tire Recycling

Tires: Bridgestone Brings Potenza RE-71RS Tire to North America

Advertisement

on

Goodyear Announces Endurance WHA Tire Made With Soybean Oil

on

Tires for Pickup Trucks are Picking Up Speed

on

The Science Behind High-Load Tires

on

The M/T Tire Segment Isn’t Waning – Here’s Why
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: The Costly TPMS Mistake You Don’t Want to Make

TPMS: Replacing Rubber, Snap-In TPMS Valves During Tire Service

Business Operations: Cultivating a Company Culture in Your Tire Business

Business Operations: Tire Industry Labor Shortage: Improve This to Keep Employees

Commercial Tires: Toyo Tires Introduces Heavy-Duty M325 Tire

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

NitroFill

NitroFill
Contact: Jay LighterPhone: 954-970-1691Fax: 954-970-1695
3750 Park Central Blvd. N., Pompano Beach FL 33064
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

Maxam Tire Grows the MS915 Tire Series

Tires

Are Retread Tires Advised for Electric Trucks?

Tires

Maxam Tire Releases New Industrial Solid Tires Lineup

Tires

Size Matters – Why Large Rim Diameter Tires are Here to Stay
Connect
Tire Review Magazine