Goodyear, U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Host 9th Annual Toys for Tots Event

The Goodyear blimps and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve will conduct their ninth joint maneuver in December benefiting the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program.

Public toy collection events will be hosted at the company’s airship bases in Florida and Ohio. A California-based blimp crew will join Toys for Tots volunteer efforts in Los Angeles County in lieu of hosting an event.

Additionally, people can bring donations to select Goodyear Auto Service Centers (GAS) and Just Tires stores near the three blimp bases between Dec. 1-14 and be entered into a drawing to win a blimp ride.

On Dec. 13-15, from 2-9 p.m., Ohio visitors can drive through the Wingfoot Lake blimp hangar and get an up-close and personal view of the blimp and drop off their donation to a U.S. Marine representing Toys for Tots. All events are free and open to the public. New toys in the original packaging or cash donations are encouraged to support the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program but not required.

Since 2010, Goodyear and Toys for Tots have collectively delivered more than 130,000 toys and nearly $350,000.