Cooper Tire Donates 10k Toy Cars to Toys for Tots

In addition to making a cash gift to Toys for Tots, the Cooper Foundation is donating 10,000 miniature cars, trucks and other vehicles that will be -distributed through Toys for Tots to children in need across the U.S.

Cooper will also collect a variety of toys at its offices, manufacturing plants and technical centers in the U.S., giving employees the opportunity to donate directly. To mark global “Giving Tuesday,” which is Dec. 1, the Cooper Foundation will increase the match for its employee charitable matching gift program from a dollar-for-dollar match to two dollars for every dollar donated by employees who designate gifts to Toys for Tots. The increased match will be in effect for the month of December.