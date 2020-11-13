Connect with us

News

Cooper Tire Donates 10k Toy Cars to Toys for Tots

Tire Review Staff

on

Cooper Tire Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, has selected Toys for Tots as its national charity for the 2020 holiday season.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

In addition to making a cash gift to Toys for Tots, the Cooper Foundation is donating 10,000 miniature cars, trucks and other vehicles that will be -distributed through Toys for Tots to children in need across the U.S.

Cooper will also collect a variety of toys at its offices, manufacturing plants and technical centers in the U.S., giving employees the opportunity to donate directly. To mark global “Giving Tuesday,” which is Dec. 1, the Cooper Foundation will increase the match for its employee charitable matching gift program from a dollar-for-dollar match to two dollars for every dollar donated by employees who designate gifts to Toys for Tots. The increased match will be in effect for the month of December.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: NGK Spark Plugs Awarded by The NPD Group

News: Wheel Pros Acquires Performance Replicas

News: Shop Boss Announces New Automotive Estimating Feature

News: Foreign Tire Recalls Some Otani Commercial Truck Tires

Advertisement

on

Cooper Tire Donates 10k Toy Cars to Toys for Tots

on

Nokian Tyres Involved in Car-Pushing World Record

on

Myers Industries Sponsors Mobile Adoption Center

on

Hankook Expands GM OE Portfolio with MT2 Fitments
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Products: Meyle Releases ABS Sensor Kit for Targeted Replacement

Products: Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

The Tire Rack Wholesale

The Tire Rack Wholesale
Phone: 800-445-0179Fax: 574-236-7714
7101 Vorden Pkwy., South Bend IN 46628
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect