Goodyear Highlights 2022 Sustainability Report

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company released its report on corporate responsibility performance for 2022. The report details how, by integrating sustainability throughout its business, the company claimed it is helping to create value for its internal and external stakeholders. The report also highlights the progress Goodyear is making toward achieving its short- and long-term sustainability goals.

Goodyear said its 2022 report is organized around the four pillars of the company’s corporate responsibility framework, “Goodyear Better Future”: Sustainable Sourcing, Responsible Operations, Advanced Mobility and Inspiring Culture. Some of the report’s highlights are described below.

Sustainable Sourcing: Goodyear scientists and engineers introduced a 100% sustainable-material tire with the development of a demonstration tire made of 90% sustainable materials. This demonstration tire has 17 featured ingredients, including four different carbon blacks produced from bio-methane, carbon dioxide, end-of-life tire pyrolysis oil feedstocks and plant-based oil; soybean oil; rice husk ash silica; and bio-renewable pine tree resins.

Responsible Operations: Goodyear said it continued its work to reduce its environmental impact in 2022. The company said it increased its utilization of renewable electricity to 34% across its global manufacturing operations, up from 3% in 2019.

Advanced Mobility: In 2022, Goodyear said it achieved a 32.9% reduction in rolling resistance and a 9.4% reduction in tire weight in its global consumer tire portfolio, from a 2005 baseline.

Inspiring Culture: In 2022, associate membership in Goodyear’s Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) grew by 6%, according to the company. It was also a milestone year for one of the company’s ERGs with the Akron-based Goodyear Women’s Network (GWN) celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2022.