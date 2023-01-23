 Goodyear and Gatik Demonstrate Goodyear SightLine Technology

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Goodyear and Gatik Demonstrate Goodyear SightLine Technology

Goodyear and Gatik demonstrated, in a proof of concept, intelligent tires powered by Goodyear SightLine technology.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Goodyear and Gatik say they have demonstrated, in a proof of concept, intelligent tires powered by Goodyear SightLine technology that can accurately estimate tire-road friction potential and provide real-time information to Gatik’s automated driving system (ADS).

Related Articles

Goodyear and Gatik recently deployed road-friction detection capabilities in Canada through continuous measurement of tire sensor-derived information, which is paired with other vehicle data and connected to Goodyear’s cloud-based proprietary algorithms to optimize vehicle performance.

Goodyear said its SightLine technology is designed to measure the tire wear state, load, inflation pressure and temperature. It combines that with real-time road-weather data and proprietary rubber friction models to estimate the tire-road friction potential.

“The tire is the only part of the vehicle that touches the ground, and this new level of data sophistication can communicate vital information to the vehicle, enhancing safety and performance,” said Chris Helsel, Goodyear’s senior vice president, global operations and chief technology officer. “This is another step to evolve the tire to not only deliver its core, traditional job but also be a nexus of new data and information.”

You May Also Like

TIA-Training
Tire Distributors of Georgia Matt Leeper
People

T.J. Tennent Turns His Passion Into Unending Tire Forensics Opportunities

Law enforcement officers across the world know T.J. Tennent and his cherry red Ferrari well, with many of them working to track him down even now, as you read these words. That said, you won’t find any “Wanted” posters of him at any police stations – or if you do, it’s simply a sign that

David Sickels
By David Sickels
Tj Tennent

Law enforcement officers across the world know T.J. Tennent and his cherry red Ferrari well, with many of them working to track him down even now, as you read these words. That said, you won’t find any “Wanted” posters of him at any police stations – or if you do, it’s simply a sign that officers will try anything to learn even a smidgeon of his niche tire forensics knowledge.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Nexen Tire Named Official Tire of Cleveland Topgolf

Nexen adds another sports-marketing partnership to its portfolio.

By Christian Hinton
Hankook Tire Announces N.A. Executive Promotions

Leadership shakeup garners four promotions to Hankook North America’s executive team.

By Christian Hinton
ZC Rubber Announces New European OTR Sales Directors

John Ruddy and Mark Turner will be involved in developing the European OTR sales division.

By Christian Hinton
McCarthy Tire Service Acquires Truck Fleet Repair

Since 1980, Truck Fleet Repair has provided fleet services in Norfolk, VA.

By Christian Hinton
McCarthy-Tire-Service

Other Posts

Top Shop Nominations Now Open!

Know a tire dealer that is the “best of the best” at what they do? Nominate them for the 2023 Top Shop Award, presented by Coats.

By Madeleine Winer
Telle-Team-TIA-Honors
Tire Industry Veteran Launches Altia Management Consulting

Prior to founding Altia Management Consulting, Keefe spent 20 years in leadership roles at Coats Company.

By Madeleine Winer
Keefe-Altia-Management
Firestone Industrial Products Reidentifies as Firestone Airide

FSIP, a subsidiary of Bridgestone America and the original air spring company, is unveiling its new brand identity, Firestone Airide.

By Christian Hinton
SRNA Promotes New VP of Sales

Rob Montasser has accepted the position of vice president of replacement sales, said Sumitomo Rubber North America (SRNA).

By Christian Hinton