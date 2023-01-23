Goodyear and Gatik Demonstrate Goodyear SightLine Technology

Goodyear and Gatik say they have demonstrated, in a proof of concept, intelligent tires powered by Goodyear SightLine technology that can accurately estimate tire-road friction potential and provide real-time information to Gatik’s automated driving system (ADS).

Goodyear and Gatik recently deployed road-friction detection capabilities in Canada through continuous measurement of tire sensor-derived information, which is paired with other vehicle data and connected to Goodyear’s cloud-based proprietary algorithms to optimize vehicle performance.

Goodyear said its SightLine technology is designed to measure the tire wear state, load, inflation pressure and temperature. It combines that with real-time road-weather data and proprietary rubber friction models to estimate the tire-road friction potential.

“The tire is the only part of the vehicle that touches the ground, and this new level of data sophistication can communicate vital information to the vehicle, enhancing safety and performance,” said Chris Helsel, Goodyear’s senior vice president, global operations and chief technology officer. “This is another step to evolve the tire to not only deliver its core, traditional job but also be a nexus of new data and information.”