Goodyear Re-Elects Directors at Annual Meeting

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. announced the re-election of 13 members of the board of directors to new one-year terms at the company’s annual shareholder meeting today.



In addition, shareholders voted in favor of an advisory resolution approving the compensation of its named executive officers and voted to ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company’s independent registered public accounting firm for 2019. A shareholder proposal to require that future board chairpersons be independent directors was not approved by other shareholders.