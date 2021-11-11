Goodyear Appoints Cooper Execs to Manufacturing, Supply Chain Posts

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced that two legacy Cooper Tire executives have been named to leadership positions in its Americas manufacturing and supply chain organizations.

Scott Cole, formerly vice president, Cooper global operations, will assume the role of vice president, Goodyear Americas manufacturing, leading the company’s integrated Americas factory footprint, Goodyear said. During his tenure at Cooper Tire, Cole held a number of key roles, including plant manager of the company’s Texarkana facility and vice president of global operations. He previously held roles at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Mike Calabro, formerly executive director, Cooper North America supply chain, will assume the role of vice president, Goodyear Americas supply chain, Goodyear said. Before joining Cooper Tire, Calabro held several supply chain, manufacturing, operations and sales roles at the Whirlpool Corporation and Mueller Industries.