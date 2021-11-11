Connect with us
Goodyear Cooper Tire Execs Calabro-Cole

People

Goodyear Appoints Cooper Execs to Manufacturing, Supply Chain Posts

Scott Cole, formerly vice president, Cooper global operations, will assume the role of vice president, Goodyear Americas manufacturing, and Mike Calabro, formerly executive director, Cooper North America supply chain, will assume the role of vice president, Goodyear Americas supply chain.
Madeleine Winer

on

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced that two legacy Cooper Tire executives have been named to leadership positions in its Americas manufacturing and supply chain organizations.

Scott Cole, formerly vice president, Cooper global operations, will assume the role of vice president, Goodyear Americas manufacturing, leading the company’s integrated Americas factory footprint, Goodyear said. During his tenure at Cooper Tire, Cole held a number of key roles, including plant manager of the company’s Texarkana facility and vice president of global operations. He previously held roles at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Mike Calabro, formerly executive director, Cooper North America supply chain, will assume the role of vice president, Goodyear Americas supply chain, Goodyear said. Before joining Cooper Tire, Calabro held several supply chain, manufacturing, operations and sales roles at the Whirlpool Corporation and Mueller Industries.

These appointments come as Steve Pauly, vice president of Goodyear Americas operations, and Bill Gaudet, vice president of Goodyear Americas supply chain, announced their plans to retire in 2022, the company said.

Cole and Calabro will closely collaborate with their predecessors throughout the extended transition period to define 2022 plans and develop an integrated structure for Goodyear’s combined manufacturing and supply chain organization.

Goodyear recently acquired Cooper Tire, a move that united two companies to create a stronger U.S-based leader in the global tire industry, Goodyear said.

