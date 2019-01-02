Giti Tire USA Sponsors Rose Parade

The 130th Pasadena Tournament of Roses, or the Rose Bowl, brought The Ohio State University a win on Sunday, and this year, Giti Tire USA served as the official tire sponsor of the Rose Parade and presenting sponsor of decorating places for the fourth consecutive year.

Volunteers decorated floats, and visitors experienced the final stages of float preparation in the Giti-sponsored decorating area Sunday morning before the Rose Bowl kicked off. Parade attendees also had the opportunity to spin a prize wheel and participate in a football toss game at the Giti Tire booth for a chance to win one of the grand prizes like football tickets, a $500 gift certificate and an Apple watch.

To qualify for the grand prizes, participants had to answer a series of questions, show off and share a video of their end-zone celebratory dance on social media using the #GitiTireRoseParade hashtag.

“This event continues to be a great way for us to introduce the Giti name to American consumers, especially as our plant in South Carolina ramps up production for the North American market,” said Tim Fulton, CEO of Giti Tire North America. “Our booth this year should create a lot of excitement and social media buzz. We’re particularly looking forward to our end zone dance competition.”