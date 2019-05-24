Gallery: Yokohama’s New Geolander X-AT Tackles the Mojave Desert

A Ford Raptor outfitted with Geolander X-AT tires traverses up a rocky desert incline during Yokohama Tire’s launch event.

During a ride-and-drive event outside of Las Vegas, Nevada, dealers and members of the media were some of the first to drive Yokohama’s newest addition to its Geolander line: the Geolander X-AT.

Driving Ford Raptors and Jeep Wranglers, event attendees rode across terrains from rocky gravel to sand and silt in the Mojave desert to experience the tire’s performance characteristics. Take a look at the photos below to see for yourself.