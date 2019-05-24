News/Yokohama Tire Corp.
May 24, 2019

Gallery: Yokohama’s New Geolander X-AT Tackles the Mojave Desert

Madeleine Winer

Madeleine Winer,administrator

Yokohama Geolander XAT rock crawling
A Ford Raptor outfitted with Geolander X-AT tires traverses up a rocky desert incline during Yokohama Tire’s launch event.

During a ride-and-drive event outside of Las Vegas, Nevada, dealers and members of the media were some of the first to drive Yokohama’s newest addition to its Geolander line: the Geolander X-AT.

Driving Ford Raptors and Jeep Wranglers, event attendees rode across terrains from rocky gravel to sand and silt in the Mojave desert to experience the tire’s performance characteristics. Take a look at the photos below to see for yourself.

Available to dealers July 1, the Geolander X-AT comes in 27 sizes fitting 15- to 22-in. rim diameters. Possible fitments for the tire include: Chevy Silverado, Ford Expedition and F-Series, GMC Yukon, Jeep Wrangler, Ram Power Wagon, Toyota 4Runner and more.

Yokohama geolander xat jeep
The Geolander X-AT features large, angular shoulder blocks varied in length that create biting edges and promote mud and stone ejection while angular, offset center blocks provide strength and grip.
Yokohama Geolander X-AT sidewall
The Geolander X-AT features dual sidewalls. The side shown here is named the “Summit” side.
Yokohama Geolander X-AT sidewall
The Geolander X-AT features dual sidewalls. The side shown here is named the “Mesa” side.
Yokohama Geolander XAT mud fly
A Ford Raptor wearing Yokohama Geolander X-AT tires cuts through sand during the company’s ride-and-drive event in the Mojave Desert.
Yokohama Geolander X-AT footprint
Zig-zag grooves in the footprint of the Geolander X-AT interrupt airflow to limit road noise for a quieter ride, Yokohama says.
Yokohama Geolander X-AT dry lake
Ford Raptors sporting Geolander X-ATs are lined up on a dry lake in the desert outside of Las Vegas, Nevada.
Yokohama Geolander xat engineer
Tosuke Sakamoto, lead engineer on the Geolander X-AT, poses with the tire during a product briefing at the M Resort Spa Casino.
Yokohama Geolander XAT Fardad Niknam
Fardad Niknam, senior director of marketing, product planning and motorsports at Yokohama Tire, describes the science behind the characteristics of the Geolander X-AT.
