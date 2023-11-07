 Fountain Tire Leadership Inducted to Northern Alberta Business HOF

Brent Hesje was recognized for his leadership and community impact, emphasizing the power of partnership and mentorship at Fountain Tire.

Fountain Tire announced its executive chair, Brent Hesje, was inducted into the Northern Alberta Business Hall of Fame last week by Junior Achievement (JA) Northern Alberta & NWT. Hesje was recognized for his lifetime achievements in business and community leadership, including the significant impact made over his 30-year career at Fountain Tire, the company said.

“One of the most rewarding parts of my career has been supporting individuals and companies in their own journeys to success,” Hesje said. “Whether at Fountain Tire or across the broader tire industry, in the local business community and with charitable organizations, I’ve found a philosophy of partnership goes a very long way.”

Fountain Tire said store managers have 50% ownership of their stores and local owners are heavily involved in communities. The company also runs mentorship-based programs designed to develop associates into managers and owners.

Tire Discounters Appoints New Leaders in Marketing, Supply Chain

Michael Sarow will serve as head of marketing and Jonathan Burns will serve as vice president of category management.

Tire Discounters appointed two new leaders in its marketing and supply chain departments: Michael Sarow as head of marketing and Jonathan Burns as vice president of category management.

Sarow joined Tire Discounters as senior director of marketing in May. He is a classically-trained marketer with a diverse background in omnichannel marketing, brand management, digital content strategy, ecommerce and product innovation. Most recently, he held the position of marketing director at Russell Stover.

