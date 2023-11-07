Fountain Tire Leadership Inducted to Northern Alberta Business HOF

Fountain Tire announced its executive chair, Brent Hesje, was inducted into the Northern Alberta Business Hall of Fame last week by Junior Achievement (JA) Northern Alberta & NWT. Hesje was recognized for his lifetime achievements in business and community leadership, including the significant impact made over his 30-year career at Fountain Tire, the company said.

“One of the most rewarding parts of my career has been supporting individuals and companies in their own journeys to success,” Hesje said. “Whether at Fountain Tire or across the broader tire industry, in the local business community and with charitable organizations, I’ve found a philosophy of partnership goes a very long way.”

Fountain Tire said store managers have 50% ownership of their stores and local owners are heavily involved in communities. The company also runs mentorship-based programs designed to develop associates into managers and owners.