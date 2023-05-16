 Fountain Tire Named to Canada’s Best Managed Companies List

Fountain Tire Named to Canada’s Best Managed Companies List

Fountain Tire says it was recognized for its people-first approach and innovative business model.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
The winners of the 2023 Canada’s Best Managed Companies awards program were recently announced, and Fountain Tire was named to the list.

Fountain Tire was selected for the award for its “people-first approach, including customer relations, supportive corporate culture and innovative business model, wherein local leaders split ownership of their store 50/50 with the company,” the company says.

According to the company, corporate enhancements that contributed to this year’s win include investment in digital technologies to improve productivity and customer interaction; enhanced supply chain and distribution networks to better serve customers; and, an increased focus on diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace.

In addition to being named among Canada’s Best Managed Companies each year since the program’s inception, Fountain Tire says it maintains Platinum Club Member status in recognition of seven or more consecutive years of Best Managed status.

