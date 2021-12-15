Former Fountain Tire CEO and Board Chair, Brian Hesje, Dies

Fountain Tire announced the passing of industry leader Brian Hesje . The former Fountain Tire CEO and Board Chair died on Dec. 5 with his family by his side.

“Brian was a mentor and role model for the automotive industry in Canada,” says Fountain Tire CEO Brent Hesje. “From our corporate head office and across our network of stores, Brian created many opportunities for our associates and partners to serve customers with integrity. His leadership, work ethic and wry sense of humour will be missed.”

Brian Hesje joined Fountain Tire in 1984 and rose through the company ranks as vice president and president. He then served as CEO from 1992 – 2005, and as chair of the Fountain Tire board of directors from 2005 – 2014. A career highlight was his instrumental role in the deal that saw Goodyear Canada purchase a minority position in the company in 1988.