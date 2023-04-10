Firestone Announces New FD694 Drive Tire

Bridgestone Americas introduced the Firestone FD694 drive tire designed to deliver premium mileage for long haul and regional truck applications. The new tire’s tread pattern and casing work together to provide longevity alongside trusted performance in wet and winter conditions, said the company.

“Long haul and regional trucking fleets face a unique set of challenges: varied weather patterns, unpredictable roadways and pressure to efficiently deliver goods on time,” said Chris Tavares, executive director of commercial marketing at Bridgestone Americas.

“With the FD694, we set out to build a tire that offers more of everything for fleets of any size. The FD694 is designed to work harder, deliver more wear resistance, more durability, and more traction in all conditions, all with the trusted Firestone brand.”

When paired with Bandag retreads, Bridgestone said the Firestone FD694 tire helps to reduce operating costs and environmental impacts, maximizing fleet uptime and sustainability. The FD694 can also be supported by solutions like the Bridgestone Fleet Care tire-monitoring service, IntelliTire, which provides real-time data on tire pressure monitoring, temperature and speed to detect and avoid tire issues before they happen.

The Firestone FD694 drive tire is currently available in a 295/75R22.5 size and will soon be available in three additional sizes: 11R22.5, 11R24.5 and 285/75R24.5.