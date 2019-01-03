News/executive appointments
January 3, 2019

Sumitomo Rubber Industries Elects New CEO

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

Sumitomo Rubber Industries’ board of directors elected and appointed a new CEO.

Satoru Yamamoto, currently director of the company, is slated to become Sumitomo’s CEO if shareholders approve the board’s appointment. The next Sumitomo Rubber Industries shareholder’s meeting is Mar. 26.

The company also announced that former president, CEO and representative director Ikuji Ikeda will become chairman of the board of directors. The company said the executive appointments and changes are in light of planned changes to the company’s top management structure in 2019.

