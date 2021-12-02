Falken Snags 5 USCA National Champions on Azenis RT660s

With 91 competitors in seven classes that ran during the final two days of the 2021 SEMA Show , the Ultimate Street Car Association had a full slate of activities, and Falken Tires earned 10 National and Invitational Winners among the classes.

Click Here to Read More

While most of the competition ran at nearby Las Vegas Motor Speedway, one of the five segments – the timed acceleration and deceleration challenge – took place at the SEMA Show, Falken said.

Both pro and amateur drivers competed in the series and Falken served as the sponsor on Sunday of the Road Course segment at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Falken said. Road Rally and Autocross segments also ran at the speedway, while the Peak Performance Challenge was held at the SEMA Show.

Steve Wong, Falken Tires’ supervisor, passenger car motorsports and events, also competed and earned his way into the invitational by accumulating sufficient points in three rounds running his 1992 Honda Civic, Falken said. He finished sixth in class for the regular season and seventh in class at the invitational.