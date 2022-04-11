Connect with us

Service

The Evolution of Battery, Starting System & Diagnostic Tools

Eric Garbe

on

Battery-Diagnostic-tools

When we talk about battery, charging and starting system diagnostics, while it’s true there are certain aspects of it that have always been the same due to fundamental electronic principles, in the realm of tools, however, everything has changed. Electronics, along with charging and starting system technology, have advanced so dramatically over the last 20 years, that you must have modern equipment to keep up with it.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

One of the most common diagnostic tools is a digital battery tester, and they’ve become affordable so many technicians choose to buy their own. They work by measuring battery conductance, which is ultimately a determination of the available plate surface inside a battery.

The reason digital battery testers are so important is they are quick and easy, and they are accurate even on a battery that is not fully charged. A weak battery can cause a lot of problems on a modern vehicle with multiple electronic control units. It’s important to identify battery trouble long before a vehicle won’t start or begins to set low voltage trouble codes.

Advertisement

Every time a car is in your bay, a digital battery tester makes it easy to check the battery. Not only is it important to your customer, but it’s a good upsell for you. If you don’t catch it, someone else will. Don’t let battery sales walk out the door.

All that being said, a traditional battery load tester is still very important to have. I never doubt the results of my digital battery tester, but if there’s a starting or charging concern and it indicates anything less than a perfect battery, you have to remember that these tools are assessing based on logic, and we know sometimes in this field you can throw logic out the window. If there’s any question about battery condition, a traditional load tester will give you absolute results. A weak battery has no way to hide from a load tester.

Advertisement

Modern load testers are a far cry from what they were years ago (think VAT-28 for those who like a trip down memory lane). Today’s testers are easy to hook up and feature digital displays, inductive amp clamps and a higher degree of accuracy.

For more tips on the battery and starting system diagnostic tools you should have in your shop, read this full article from Eric Garbe, senior automotive technical writer for Tire Review’s sister publication, TechShop, here.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Service: Mobile Tire Scanning Looks to Streamline Vehicle Inspections

TPMS: Easier Volkswagen TPMS Service

Service: How Often is Lift Maintenance Needed?

TPMS: Adding Retrofit TPMS Kits to Older or Non-Equipped Vehicles

Advertisement

on

The Evolution of Battery, Starting System & Diagnostic Tools

on

Replacing Rubber, Snap-In TPMS Valves During Tire Service

on

The Costly TPMS Mistake You Don't Want to Make

on

TPMS Diagnostic Strategy and Checks
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Diagnostic Strategy and Checks

Tires: Nokian Tyres Revamps All-Terrain Lineup

Business Operations: Consider Software Solutions to Streamline Operations

Service: Charging for TPMS Service

Commercial Tires: Yokohama Tire Launches 720R Drive Tire for Regional Deliveries

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Arnott Inc.

Arnott Inc.
Contact: Doug TaylorPhone: 321-868-3016Fax: 321-868-3703
100 Sea Ray Dr., Merritt Island FL 32953
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Snap-in-Valves-TPMS-1400 Snap-in-Valves-TPMS-1400

TPMS

Replacing Rubber, Snap-In TPMS Valves During Tire Service
Connect
Tire Review Magazine