Summer Car Maintenance: Is Your Shop Ready?

Prepare your customers' vehicles for summer by advising them on oil changes, tire pressure, fluids and battery maintenance.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer

Summer temperatures and driving conditions can take a toll on any vehicle. So, how should you advise your customers to get their car ready for the summer months, especially concerning their tires? Let’s find out in this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video.

Depending on where you live, you’ll feel the heat of summer at different points…and your customers’ vehicles will, too. So, it’s important that before that heat wave comes, you’re advising your customers on what they need to do to keep their vehicle safe in the heat, especially if they’re planning a summer road trip.

Tip No. 1: Make sure your customers are up to date on their oil changes. In the summer, the heat generated by the engine can be exacerbated by the high outdoor temperatures. With this, you risk overheating the engine. Clean oil and clean filters are important to maintaining engine operation and keeping the car cool during the summer months.

Tip No. 2: Make sure you check your customers’ tire pressure when they come in the shop and remind them to do so regularly. The summer heat can be tough on tires. In fact, if customers are running their tires below the manufacturer-recommended PSI, they risk their tires overheating, which could lead to a blowout. Advise your customers to check their tire pressure every month and especially before road trips. Tires should be checked when they are cool for a more effective pressure reading.

Tip No. 3: Check the fluids. Many vehicles use fluids to cool various systems and keep them from overheating. As part of your customer’s regular car maintenance, it’s important to check the fluid levels like coolant, brake fluid, power steering fluid, transmission fluid and windshield washer fluid. Always refill them with fluid types recommended by the manufacturer.

Last tip – Check the battery. Many drivers aren’t aware that the summer heat can be harder on their car’s battery than winter cold. Evaporation and oxidation can have a big impact on the vehicle’s battery. As part of the vehicle’s inspection, take a look at your customer’s battery and make sure you don’t see any corrosion on or around it. Testing it will also give them peace of mind and avoid surprising issues down the road.

