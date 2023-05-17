 EV Tires: What Do You Need to Know (Audio)

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
What's Treading

EV Tires: What Do You Need to Know (Audio)

Learn how different tiremakers are addressing EVs and how your shop can prepare to see more EVs in your bays down the line.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Whats-Treading-EV-Tires

The number of electric vehicles sold in North America is only going up, which has led many a tire dealer wondering how the characteristics of these vehicles will affect tires. EVs have heavy batteries and instant torque, which creates a perfect storm for these vehicles to eat up tires. However, that’s not always the case, and tire manufacturers today are evaluating their current tire lines and working on strategies for how to address this vehicle segment.

Related Articles

In this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, presented by AAPEX, I wanted to share an interview I did for our EV sister publication, The Buzz, on its podcast, “The Amped EV Podcast.” Myself and the Tire Review team have interviewed tire manufacturers over the last few years asking about their strategies for addressing the unique characteristics of EVS in their product lines. In this podcast, myself and David Sickels, editor of The Buzz and senior editor for Tire Review, look to answer some burning questions about tires for EVs, delve into examples of how different tiremakers are addressing this vehicle segment and give you some actionable answers as to how your shop can prepare to see more EVs in your bays down the line.

EPISODE OVERVIEW:

  • How different tire makers are approaching the EV segment (0:44)
  • If the EV designation or dedicated EV tire lines are actually needed (5:20)
  • Are EVs good or bad for a tire dealer’s business? (8:11)
  • The level of training shops should seek out to handle EVs (12:11)
  • How EVs are the next evolution in tire technology and why more education around EVs and tires is needed for shop owners (15:27)

Subscribe to the audio podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify and Google Podcasts. You can also read the full transcript of the interview on The Buzz EV News website.

You May Also Like

Top Shops technician recruitment and retention
Whats-Treading-Scott-Sloan-Titan International
Greg Bell Tire Pros president
Whats Treading Falken Tire Rick Brennan
What's Treading

Innovations in Shop Management Software with TCS Technologies

TCS Technologies’s Jefferson Carpenter delves into recent upgrades to its TireWorks software and features dealers might be missing out on.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Jefferson Carpenter TCS Technologies

We can all accomplish tasks with an easy click of a button today. Take shop management systems, for example. With a few clicks, you can order new tires or parts, invoice customers and even check on a vehicle’s status in your shop workflow or check in on your accounting. Shop management systems allow you to manage your shop, literally, at your fingertips, and one company has purposely changed the way it packaged its shop management software to make it easier for dealers like you to get the tools you need.

Read Full Article

More What's Treading Posts
Top Shops: Opportunities & Challenges in Today’s Tire Industry

What is one thing that scares you and one thing that excites you about the tire industry?

By Madeleine Winer
Tire Review Top Shop 2023 opportunities
Kenda Updates UHP Tires to Win Racing Podiums [Audio]

Kenda is out to demonstrate its ‘Podium to Pavement’ credo in performance racing.

By Madeleine Winer
Whats Treading Kenda Ryan lewis
Understanding Vehicle Inspection Data with Hunter Engineering [AUDIO]

Whether we like it or not, data rules our world today—you know it and your customers want it. Haven’t you noticed that some customers are more informed on what they want when they make a tire purchase? That’s because they’re collecting data—any bits of information—that will ensure they are making a good investment. One way

By Madeleine Winer
Whats-Treading-Hunter-Engineering-Pete-Liebetreu
Hercules Tires’s Simpson: Adapting to LT Tire Trends [Audio]

In the past year, Hercules Tires has launched around six new products—including its first ag tire. Most recently, the company debuted its new mud-terrain tire in partnership with TIS Wheels, the TIS TT1, by Hercules, that targets larger fitments and aesthetics any off-roader would drool over. So, with a wide range of product launches, what’s

By Madeleine Winer
Whats-Treading-Hercules-Tires-Josh-Simpson

Other Posts

EV Tires: What Do You Need to Know?

We answer your burning EV tire questions on this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, presented by AAPEX.

By Madeleine Winer
Whats-Treading-EV-Tires
Continental Emphasizes Approach to Budget-Friendly Consumers, EVs

Tire Review sat down with executives from Continental Tire to talk EVs, Tier 2 popularity and more as companies across the industry are recovering from pandemic challenges.

By Madeleine Winer
Continental Roffler Charity Cadwell
How to Spot Brake Pad System Failures

Typically, the main culprit of friction material separation is corrosion. How do you spot it?

By Madeleine Winer
Continental-Brake-Failure
Yokohama Tire and Electrify Expo Partner on EV Section

Yokohama is the presenting sponsor of ‘Electrify Showoff Driven by Yokohama.’

By Christian Hinton
electrify-showoff