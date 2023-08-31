 Enviro Nominated for Three Recircle Awards

Enviro was nominated for the Industry Achievement Award in the Tire Recycling Sector, the Tire Pyrolysis Award category and best Company Director.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Recircle-awards-Enviro

Enviro has been nominated for the “Industry Achievement Award in the Tire Recycling Sector” for the 2023 edition of the Recircle Awards. The award recognizes noteworthy technological achievements within tire recycling, and Enviro is nominated for the company’s work within the tire pyrolysis sector, the company says.

Enviro was previously nominated in the Tire Pyrolysis Award category, and CEO Thomas Sörensson was nominated for the “Best Company Director Award.” While the winners in these two categories are voted on by the public, the winner of the Industry Achievement Award in the Tire Recycling Sector is selected by a committee of 14 independent industry experts, primarily industry journalists and professionals from industry organizations.

“All initiatives that highlight the extensive work that is being conducted in the recycling industry in general, and tire recycling in particular, are positive, and Recircle Awards is one such initiative,” Thomas Sörensson, Enviro CEO, said. “Of course it’s inspiring that Enviro is recognized for being a part of the progress within tire recycling.”

Recircle Awards has been presenting awards since 2021 in various sustainability categories with the aim of recognizing valuable contributions that promote a circular economy at a global level. Enviro has previously won Best Tire Recycler and the Tire Pyrolysis Award.

