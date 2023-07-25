Drive Announces Partnership with Babcox Media

Drive has chosen Babcox Media as the official media sponsor for the upcoming Drive Expo, set to take place from Sept. 14-17 at the Westgate Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Drive Expo is a four-day industry event that offers hands-on management training sessions, presentations by industry leaders, software demonstrations, exhibitions and various networking opportunities tailored to today’s shop owners. The 2023 event will include over 20 workshops.

Babcox Media will actively promote the event and take the lead in creating an exclusive series of newsletters that will be distributed daily in September. These newsletters will provide valuable industry insights, updates on the event and other relevant information to keep attendees and the wider audience informed and engaged.

David Saline, Vice President of Sales and Service for Drive, emphasizes the significance of the partnership with Babcox Media in “enhancing the overall experience for shop owner attendees.” He expresses confidence in the collaboration, as Drive has worked closely with Babcox for several years, fostering a strong working relationship.

“We are pleased to be the ‘Official Media Partner’ for the Drive Expo,” Andrew Markel, director of technical content for Babcox Media, said. “The Drive Expo is a unique event that empowers and educates shop owners with a unique blend of training and coaching over four days.”