DOC Revises Tariffs on Chinese TBR Tires

Madeleine Winer

on

The Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration has revised the tariff on certain truck and bus tires imported from China.

The department conducted a review of the tariffs this year on 41 Chinese companies and amended the subsidy rate for Prinx Chengshan (Shandong) Tire Co., Ltd. to 17.47% and Qingdao Ge Rui Da Rubber Co., Ltd. to 14.77%. The other companies listed in the review received a revised tariff rate of 15.67%. The other companies mentioned in the review include Aeolus Tyre, Quingdao Doublestar, Giti Tire, Hefei Wanli Tire and Triangle Tyre Co.

Click here to read the report.

