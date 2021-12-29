DOC Revises Tariffs on Chinese TBR Tires

The Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration has revised the tariff on certain truck and bus tires imported from China.

The department conducted a review of the tariffs this year on 41 Chinese companies and amended the subsidy rate for Prinx Chengshan (Shandong) Tire Co., Ltd. to 17.47% and Qingdao Ge Rui Da Rubber Co., Ltd. to 14.77%. The other companies listed in the review received a revised tariff rate of 15.67%. The other companies mentioned in the review include Aeolus Tyre, Quingdao Doublestar, Giti Tire, Hefei Wanli Tire and Triangle Tyre Co.

