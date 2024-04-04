Discount Tire acquires six Suburban Tire Auto Repair Centers

Discount Tire has acquired the retail tire and automotive maintenance operations of Suburban Tire Auto Repair Centers in a transaction that included six locations throughout the Chicago area. The shops have been known to offer its customers alignments, services for brakes, batteries, and steering and suspension work, as well as a tires and wheels business. The acquisition closed March 31.

Suburban Tire Auto Repair Centers began in 1976 when founders Duke and Susan Leffler opened its first location in Chicago. After nearly 50 years and expanding to a multi-location regional chain, the family-owned business is operated today by third-generation family member Nathan Leffler and his father, Steve Leffler, alongside Gordon Leffler, son of the founders Duke and Susan. Gordon and Nathan will continue to manage the brand’s day-to-day retail and service operations reporting to Earl Davidson and Chris Adams at Discount Tire, who have oversight of the company’s full-service business segment.

Suburban Tire retail management and store employees at the six locations acquired will remain employed. The six locations will continue to operate under the Suburban Tire Auto Repair Centers brand name.

“Discount Tire is pleased to increase our service offerings to consumers and to fleet operators in and around Chicago,” Christian Roe, Discount Tire’s chief revenue officer said. “Suburban Tire’s commitment to treating customers right and focusing on safety by providing expert technicians supports Discount Tire’s goal of making the tire, wheel, and auto service experience inviting, easy and safe.”

Discount Tire operates more than 1,200 stores and online through its Tire Rack brand and Treadwell online research tool. Discount Tire previously acquired the full-service automotive repair operations of Dunn Tire (25 locations in New York and Pennsylvania) and Saint Louis-based Ellisville Tire & Service.