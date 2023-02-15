 ACA Urges Nebraska Legislature to Let Consumers Choose Parts

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Auto Care Association Urges Nebraska Legislature to Let Consumers Choose Parts

If LB 782 were passed, consumers would be obligated to use newly manufactured OEM parts to repair their vehicles.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Legislation

In a letter to the Nebraska State Legislature, The Auto Care Association expressed its opposition to a bill (LB782) that would restrict the use of aftermarket parts when OEM repair procedures are mandated. The bill includes restricting the use of aftermarket, recycled, remanufactured and refurbished parts and encourages the use of newly manufactured OEM parts.

Related Articles

“If LB 782 were passed, consumers would be obligated to use newly manufactured OEM parts to repair their vehicles and would lose the choice to use recycled OEM and/or aftermarket replacement parts. This lack of choice will reduce competition and cause consumers to pay more for vehicle repairs,” the Auto Care Association said in its letter. “Not only would this legislation create higher priced repair costs for consumers but would threaten an industry that generates over $300 billion in annual sales and employs 4.6 million people across the country while contributing 2% to GDP.”

In the letter, the association makes a case for aftermarket parts saying since aftermarket companies can observe the OE part in use, they are often able to correct problems with the component that were discovered after the vehicle was on the road. In addition, the association said there is no research indicating OE parts are superior and that many of these parts are produced by the same company that manufactures the OE part but may come in a different box.

The Auto Care Association is asking legislators to vote no on LB 782, “as the unintended consequences for consumers and the negative impact to Nebraska businesses would do more harm than good,” the letter said.

You May Also Like

Ralson Tire executives
News

Big O Tires, Midas Ranked No. 1 in Category in Franchise 500

Entrepreneur’s 44th annual Franchise 500 ranking shines a light on two TBC subsidiaries.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Big O Tires and Midas, subsidiaries of TBC Corporation, have been recognized as two of the top franchises in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. Each well-known franchise brand also ranked number one in their respective categories for 2023.

Big O Tires was named the No. 1 wheels & tires franchise brand and ranked 157 overall. A total of 1,321 brands applied for this year’s listing, a record-breaking number of applicants which represent a worldwide total of nearly 650,000 units.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Milestar Announces Partnership with Hammerking Productions

Milestar signs partnership with Hammerking Productions to become The Official UTV Tire of King of the Hammers.

By Christian Hinton
GB Remanufacturing Shares 2022 Donation Total

GB Remanufacturing donated over $45,000 to local and national organizations throughout 2022.

By Christian Hinton
Hamaton Releases Refreshed TPMS Programming App

Hamaton said the app has undergone a contemporary makeover with a more modern interface.

By Madeleine Winer
Hamaton TPMS app
GRI Receives US DOT Certification for Safety

GRI produces high-grade specialty tires that are built sustainably using pure natural rubber in Sri Lanka.

By Christian Hinton
GRI-Mixing-Plant

Other Posts

Goodyear Lauds Q4 Growth Despite Market Challenges

Goodyear said its Q3 volumes outperformed the industry in both replacement and OE.

By Madeleine Winer
Goodyear-HQ-Akron-Innovation-Center
Kantner’s Tire Service Prioritizes Speed, Efficient & Honest Service

With a unique business model, Kantner’s Tire Service has earned its place as a Finalist in K&M’s 2023 Top Shop program.

By David Sickels
Kantners-Tire-SErvice-owners
Kenda Tire Becomes Tire Supplier for Formula Drift Pro Race

Kenda signed a two-year agreement to supply its Vezda UHP Max tire to selected Formula Drift Pro drivers for the 2023 season.

By Madeleine Winer
Kenda-Tire-Formula-Drift
CTDA Hosts Annual New Year Luncheon, Honors HOF Inductee

Ken Kevorkian was voted to become the latest member of the CTDA Hall of Fame.

By Madeleine Winer