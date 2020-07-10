Cooper Tire Names Sr. VP & Chief Human Resources Officer

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company has announced that Paula Whitesell will join the company as senior vice president and chief human resources officer (CHRO) effective July 27.

Whitesell joins Cooper from Peapod Digital Labs (PDL) in Chicago, where she served as vice president, human resources, and was responsible for human resources, communications and customer care. She progressed to this role after serving as vice president of human resources at Peapod, LLC, a leading online grocer.

Prior to Peapod, Whitesell had an 18-year career with Whirlpool Corporation, where she most recently served as senior director—global human resources, a position she attained after progressing through a number of diverse leadership roles in human resources, and within the business, including finance, customer care, and integrated supply chain, leading the trade customer support team. Her career has also included roles in Tier 1 automotive industry suppliers such as VDO-Siemens and Budd Thyssenkrupp Company.

Whitesell holds a bachelor’s degree in public affairs with special studies in labor relations and a master of business administration degree, both from Indiana University.