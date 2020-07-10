Connect with us

News

Cooper Tire Names Sr. VP & Chief Human Resources Officer

Tire Review Staff

on

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company has announced that Paula Whitesell will join the company as senior vice president and chief human resources officer (CHRO) effective July 27.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Whitesell joins Cooper from Peapod Digital Labs (PDL) in Chicago, where she served as vice president, human resources, and was responsible for human resources, communications and customer care. She progressed to this role after serving as vice president of human resources at Peapod, LLC, a leading online grocer.

Prior to Peapod, Whitesell had an 18-year career with Whirlpool Corporation, where she most recently served as senior director—global human resources, a position she attained after progressing through a number of diverse leadership roles in human resources, and within the business, including finance, customer care, and integrated supply chain, leading the trade customer support team. Her career has also included roles in Tier 1 automotive industry suppliers such as VDO-Siemens and Budd Thyssenkrupp Company.

Whitesell holds a bachelor’s degree in public affairs with special studies in labor relations and a master of business administration degree, both from Indiana University.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Continental Tire is a GM 2019 Supplier of the Year Winner

Big O Tires Donates to Family Raising Child with Rare Disease

Schrader Announces Shop Stool Giveaway Winners

Continental Tire Launches July, August Promotion

Advertisement

on

Cooper Tire Names Sr. VP & Chief Human Resources Officer

on

Bridgestone Reveals New Global Tagline

on

Dealer Tire Named 2020 Top Workplace

on

Bridgestone Announces Mid- to Long-Term Business Strategy
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Featured: What is 0W16 Oil and How is It Different than 0W20?

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Alliance Tire Americas Inc.

Alliance Tire Americas Inc.
Contact: Audrey WilliamsPhone: 781-321-3910Phone: 800-343-3276Fax: 781-322-2147
201 Edgewater Dr., Ste. 285, Wakefield MA 01880
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect