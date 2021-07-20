Sara Correa Named Chief Marketing Officer for Bridgestone

Bridgestone Americas announced Sara Correa is joining the organization as chief marketing officer (CMO), effective July 26. Correa succeeds Philip Dobbs , who recently announced he will retire from Bridgestone in October after a transition period to onboard Correa into her new role.

As Bridgestone’s marketing chief, Correa will be accountable for the company’s Marketing Center of Excellence and focus on driving enhanced coordination and marketing activation for the company’s tire and solutions businesses in the U.S. and Canada. She will oversee all brand and digital marketing efforts for the Bridgestone and Firestone brands; the company’s sports and engagement platforms; corporate communications; research and insights; and the company’s training initiatives, the company says.

Correa has nearly two decades of experience identifying, developing, and commercializing B2B technology-based solutions in complex global markets, the company says. She joins Bridgestone from TE Connectivity, a publicly-traded company and global leader in connectors and sensors for the transportation, medical technology, energy and data communications sectors. At TE Connectivity, Correa most recently served as vice president, segment chief marketing officer, transportation solutions. The company says in this role, she led marketing activities for the company’s four transportation-related businesses and evolved the marketing strategy to drive scale and alignment to support customer experience and growth across all segments.