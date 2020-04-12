Connect with us

Cooper Tire Restarts Mexico Facility; U.S. Still Closed

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company is restarting operations at its tire manufacturing plant in El Salto, Mexico beginning April 13.

Measures to protect the health and safety of employees, including social distancing, additional cleaning and disinfecting of facilities, restricted visitor access and other necessary steps will be in effect as employees return to work. The announcement of the plant’s temporary closure due to coronavirus impacts was made March 21.

Cooper plants in the United States, which are located in Findlay, Ohio; Clarksdale and Tupelo, Mississippi; and Texarkana, Arkansas, remain temporarily closed. The company says it expects these plants to remain temporarily closed for at least another two weeks from now. Cooper will continue to monitor the situation and adjust timing as necessary.

Cooper plants in Europe also continue to be temporarily closed. The company’s plants in China continue to operate.

Cooper says it believes it has sufficient supply of product in inventory, and the company’s distribution centers continue to operate and flow product to customers.

