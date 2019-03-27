Cooper Tire Recognized as Valuable Fleet Partner

Cooper Tire has been named Most Valuable Partner (MVP) of the Year by Dickinson Fleet Services (DFS). The award was presented to the Cooper commercial truck tire team, which supplies DFS with Roadmaster truck and bus radial (TBR) tires and Cooper Discoverer commercial van tires, at the DFS annual banquet held March 4 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

“Cooper was presented with our highest supplier honor for providing outstanding quality products and superior service while also helping our customers lower their overall tire program costs,” said Ted Coltrain and Mike Dickinson, executive officers, in a joint statement on behalf of DFS. “Cooper is a great partner and we are pleased to recognize their contributions to our success and the success of our customers with this honor.”

“We are thrilled to be recognized by DFS for helping the company deliver on its promise of low cost of fleet ownership,” said Gary Schroeder, executive director of Cooper’s global truck and bus tire business. “Our Cooper and Roadmaster commercial tire lines are designed to be fuel efficient and durable while offering long miles to removal. Accolades such as this from DFS confirm we are doing things right at Cooper and we are grateful to be recognized by those who matter most — our customers.”