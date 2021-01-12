Connect with us
T.J.-Jordan-Cooper-Tires

People

Cooper Tire Adds New Member to Board of Directors

Tyrone Michael (T.J.) Jordan is the former president and chief operating officer of Dura Automotive Systems.
Tire Review Staff

on

The board of directors of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company has named Tyrone Michael (T.J.) Jordan as a director of the company effective Jan. 10.

Jordan is the former president and chief operating officer of Dura Automotive Systems, an automotive supplier of electric/hybrid systems, advanced driver-assistance systems, mechatronics, lightweight structural systems, and luxury trim systems for premier automotive brands. In this role, he was responsible for strategic growth and operational initiatives across the global enterprise. Under his leadership, Dura instituted new electric vehicle/hybrid smart technologies and an operational excellence transformation strategy to ensure the efficiency and flexibility needed to thrive during the next technological period of mobility evolution.

Jordan joined Dura in 2015 following a career of more than three decades, which included leadership roles with General Motors and United Technologies Corporation. During his 25-year tenure with General Motors, which included living internationally in Brazil, China and Mexico, he held positions of increasing responsibility in operations, purchasing, technology, business development, strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and engineering. His most recent role there was executive vice president of global operations and customer experience. Jordan also served for five years with United Technologies Corporation in leadership roles that included senior vice president of global operations and supply chain.

He received his executive aerospace & defense master of business administration (ADMBA) in operations, strategy & finance from the University of Tennessee, a degree in pre-law from Eastern Michigan University and a degree in industrial engineering technology from Purdue University. Jordan also currently serves on the boards of directors of TPI Composites, Inc., Oshkosh Corporation, Trinity Industries, Inc., and on the dean’s advisory board of the College of Business of Eastern Michigan University.

on

