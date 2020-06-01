Cooper Tire Mexico Restarts Production

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. announced that its tire manufacturing plant in El Salto, Mexico, will begin the process of restarting production on a limited basis Monday, June 1.

Aligned with the company’s first priority of employee health and safety, Cooper has put in place a comprehensive set of procedures that include required employee health disclosures, increased cleaning and disinfecting of facilities and equipment, social distancing and physical barriers, visitor restrictions, and other measures.

Similar procedures have been in effect at Cooper plants in China, the United States and Serbia, all of which reopened after temporary closures, and are ramping tire production back up according to demand, which has been impacted industry-wide by COVID-19.

Throughout the global pandemic, Cooper’s distribution centers around the globe have continued to operate and flow products to customers.