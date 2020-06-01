Connect with us

News

Cooper Tire Mexico Restarts Production

Tire Review Staff

on

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. announced that its tire manufacturing plant in El Salto, Mexico, will begin the process of restarting production on a limited basis Monday, June 1.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Aligned with the company’s first priority of employee health and safety, Cooper has put in place a comprehensive set of procedures that include required employee health disclosures, increased cleaning and disinfecting of facilities and equipment, social distancing and physical barriers, visitor restrictions, and other measures.

Similar procedures have been in effect at Cooper plants in China, the United States and Serbia, all of which reopened after temporary closures, and are ramping tire production back up according to demand, which has been impacted industry-wide by COVID-19.

Throughout the global pandemic, Cooper’s distribution centers around the globe have continued to operate and flow products to customers.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Yokohama Posts 90.4% Operating Profit Loss in Q1

Bolt On Adds Text to Pay, Financing to NextGear

CITEXPO Postponed Until August 2021

Michelin High Marks in J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction

Advertisement

on

Cooper Tire Mexico Restarts Production

on

Openbay Otis Integrates with TireShop by Freedomsoft

on

Yokohama's Virginia Tire Plant Set to Reopen

on

COVID-19 Affects Monro Inc. Q4 Results, Long-Term Strategy
Connect with us

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Featured: What is 0W16 Oil and How is It Different than 0W20?

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Arnott Inc.

Arnott Inc.
Contact: Doug TaylorPhone: 321-868-3016Fax: 321-868-3703
100 Sea Ray Dr., Merritt Island FL 32953
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect