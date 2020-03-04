Connect with us

News

Compañía Hulera Tornel Recalls Certain Tornel A/T Tires

on

Compañía Hulera Tornel, S.A.de C.V. (Tornel) is recalling certain Tornel A/T-09 tires, size LT265/75R16, Load Range C. Due to improper manufacturing, the sidewall rubber may separate from the body ply cords and cause separation of the lower sidewall.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

As such, these tires fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 139, “New Pneumatic Radial Tires for Light Vehicles.” Sidewall separation can lead to tire failure, increasing the risk of a crash. Tornel will notify owners, and dealers will replace the tires, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 24, 2020. Owners may contact Tornel customer service at 1-555-354-0204. Tornel’s number for this recall is 100.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Compañía Hulera Tornel Recalls Certain Tornel A/T Tires

on

Cooper Tire Debuts New Winter Tire for Pickups, SUVs

on

Private Equity Firm Invests $150M in Apollo Tyres

on

Auto Care Association, ASE Announce 2020 World Class Technicians
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Featured: Ford TPMS Service Tips

Business Operations: Want to Win the Google Game? Be ‘Human’

Featured: Skid Steer Tire/Track Maintenance Tips

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

ATEQ TPMS Tools, LC

ATEQ TPMS Tools, LC
Phone: 888-621-8767
35990 Industrial Rd., Livonia MI 48150
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect