Compañía Hulera Tornel Recalls Certain Tornel A/T Tires

Compañía Hulera Tornel, S.A.de C.V. (Tornel) is recalling certain Tornel A/T-09 tires, size LT265/75R16, Load Range C. Due to improper manufacturing, the sidewall rubber may separate from the body ply cords and cause separation of the lower sidewall.

As such, these tires fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 139, “New Pneumatic Radial Tires for Light Vehicles.” Sidewall separation can lead to tire failure, increasing the risk of a crash. Tornel will notify owners, and dealers will replace the tires, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 24, 2020. Owners may contact Tornel customer service at 1-555-354-0204. Tornel’s number for this recall is 100.