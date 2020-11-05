Commerce Slaps Duties on Imported Tires from Vietnam

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross has announced an affirmative preliminary determination in the countervailing duty (CVD) investigation of PLT tires from Vietnam.

The Commerce Department preliminarily determined that exporters and producers from Vietnam received counter available subsidies with rates ranging from 6.23-10.08%.

Among the subsidies preliminarily countervailed is Vietnam’s undervalued currency – making this the first time that Commerce has ever made an affirmative CVD determination regarding a foreign currency with a unitary exchange rate.

As a result of the decision, the commerce department will instruct U.S. Customs and Border Protection to collect cash deposits from importers of passenger tires from Vietnam based on these preliminary rates noted above.

“Today’s preliminary determination represents an important step forward for the America First trade agenda,” said Secretary Ross. “The Trump administration remains vigilant against foreign actors that take advantage of American workers and businesses, and we will continue addressing this issue to ensure American industry competes on a level playing field.”

The petitioner is the United Steel, Paper and Forestry, Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy, Allied Industrial, and Service Workers International Union, AFL-CIO, CLC. The company is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

The commerce department is scheduled to announce its final determination in this case on or about March 16, 2021. This deadline may be extended, the department said.

If the department makes an affirmative final determination, the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) will be scheduled to make its final injury determination on or about April 30, 2021.