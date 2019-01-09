Coker Tire Group Acquires Vintage Wheel Works, PS Engineering

The Coker Group, manufacturer of collector car and motorcycle wheels and tires that includes the Coker Tire, Wheel Vintiques, Universal Vintage Tire, Phoenix Race Tires, Specialty Wheel and Roadster Wire Wheel brands, announced today its purchase of PS Engineering and Vintage Wheel Works. This purchase represents the second major acquisition by the Coker Group since its purchase by the Coker management team and Irving Place Capital in October 2018.

“We’re very excited to announce Coker Group’s purchase of PS Engineering and Vintage Wheel Works,” said Coker President and CEO Wade Kawasaki. “Both brands are a natural fit for the Coker Group portfolio, and they represent a continued focus on the restoration market while allowing us to give our customers a broader spectrum of choices. As our first aluminum wheel brands, we can now offer customers everything from a period-correct 15-inch five-spoke ‘mag’ style wheel to a 17-inch pro-touring wheel that still has a period correct feel, all backed by the quality, customer service and fulfillment they have come to expect from Coker.”

Vintage Wheel Works offers a wide variety of high-quality cast aluminum wheels in an array of iconic styles popularized on muscle and race cars from the 1960s and ‘70s. Its broad size and fitment options accommodate everything from restorations and period-correct builds to larger wheels for resto-mod and pro-touring cars, with diameters designed to accommodate modern performance brakes and tires.

PS Engineering has offered made-in-America two-piece cast aluminum wheels for vintage racing, motorsports, muscle cars and concours restorations for decades and will continue that tradition under Coker management. The brand has been a wheel of choice in the historic racing and Cobra communities for decades, and are competition proven on some of the fastest and rarest historic race cars.

Coker Tire will become a distributor for both brands, offering them through its catalog and website.