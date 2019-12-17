CJ’s Tire & Automotive Donates to Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition

Bill Bainbridge, vice president of CJ’s Tire & Automotive, recently presented the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition (PBCC) with a $3,425 check, a donation raised by CJ’s store employees and customers in October.

The donation will be used to fund the non-profit coalition that helps more than 12,000 women in Pennsylvania who will be diagnosed with breast cancer each year and to support the families of the 2,200 women who will lose their battle annually.

During the month of December, CJ’s allowed each of its 17 retail stores, located throughout eastern Pennsylvania, to each choose its own local charity for donations. From animal rescues, food banks, to the local chapter of the American Heart Association, 17 different local non-profits will be presented a check in the month of January.