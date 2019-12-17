News/Charity
December 17, 2019

CJ’s Tire & Automotive Donates to Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Double Coin Adds Two New Sizes to FT115 and RSD3 Mixed Service Tires

US, China Reach Phase 1 Deal

Bridgestone Names Shuichi Ishibashi New Global CEO

J.D. Power to Merge with Autodata Solutions

CJ's Tire & Automotive Donates to Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition

YouTube Video on Brake Pad Testing by ‘Engineering Explained’ Trending With Over 1.3M Views

Epicor Releases Automated Widgets Analytics Portfolio

Firestone Industrial Products Names New Director of Engineering

Continental Tire Supports 'Dinner with Racers' Amazon Prime Series

Continental Introduces 10-Year Ag Tire Warranty for EMEA Markets

Bill Bainbridge, vice president of CJ’s Tire & Automotive, recently presented the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition (PBCC) with a $3,425 check, a donation raised by CJ’s store employees and customers in October.

CJ-Cares

The donation will be used to fund the non-profit coalition that helps more than 12,000 women in Pennsylvania who will be diagnosed with breast cancer each year and to support the families of the 2,200 women who will lose their battle annually.

During the month of December, CJ’s allowed each of its 17 retail stores, located throughout eastern Pennsylvania, to each choose its own local charity for donations. From animal rescues, food banks, to the local chapter of the American Heart Association, 17 different local non-profits will be presented a check in the month of January.

Show Full Article