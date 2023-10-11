CEAT Recognized for Total Quality Management Practices

CEAT has been awarded the Deming Grand Prize. This recognition is only awarded to organizations that have achieved the Deming Prize and have continued to sustain and elevate its Total Quality Management (TQM) practices for more than three years, the company said. This award is meant to recognize companies that set and achieve challenging business objectives and strategies that are customer focused and quality oriented through the practice of TQM principles, concepts and techniques, CEAT said. The entire organization was assessed, including its supplier and distribution network.

“We are extremely delighted with this achievement. Winning this prize reflects our robust business systems and processes, leading to the creation of highly reliable and dependable products and services every time,” said Arnab Banerjee, MD & CEO, CEAT.

Deming Grand was institutionalized in 1969 and is one of the longstanding quality awards presented by the Union of Japanese Scientists and Engineers (JUSE) for excellence in Total Quality Management (TQM), the company said.